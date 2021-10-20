Left Menu

Equity indices in red, Sensex down by 118 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 118.54 points and Nifty down by 36.60 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 09:45 IST
Equity indices in red, Sensex down by 118 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 118.54 points and Nifty down by 36.60 points.

At 9.30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 118.54 points or 0.19 per cent at 61597.51.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18382.20 at 9.30 am, down by 36.60 points or 0.20 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021