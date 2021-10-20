Left Menu

Roche raises 2021 outlook as COVID-19 tests continue powering sales

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 10:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Roche raised its 2021 sales forecast on Wednesday after the Swiss drugmaker posted an 8% rise in nine-month revenues, powered by demand for COVID-19 tests and strength in the overall business helped by newly launched diagnostics platforms.

Overall sales in the nine months to September rose to 46.68 billion Swiss francs ($50.54 billion) from 43.98 billion Swiss francs last year, the Basel-based company said.

($1 = 0.9237 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

