Roche raises 2021 outlook as COVID-19 tests continue powering sales
Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 10:43 IST
Roche raised its 2021 sales forecast on Wednesday after the Swiss drugmaker posted an 8% rise in nine-month revenues, powered by demand for COVID-19 tests and strength in the overall business helped by newly launched diagnostics platforms.
Overall sales in the nine months to September rose to 46.68 billion Swiss francs ($50.54 billion) from 43.98 billion Swiss francs last year, the Basel-based company said.
($1 = 0.9237 Swiss francs)
