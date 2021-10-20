Work on 11 new airports progressing in UP: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said work on 11 new airports, including two international aerodrome, are progressing in the state.
Speaking at the event for the inauguration of Kushinagar International airport, the chief minister said this will be the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh.
The inaugural SriLankan Airlines flight landed at Kushinagar international airport on Wednesday. The airport was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Adityanath said work is also progressing for Ayodhya airport and that air connectivity in the state is getting strengthened, which will provide an impetus for development.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Kushinagar Airport has been built at a cost of over Rs 260 crore and that there will be 17 airports in Uttar Pradesh in the coming years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
