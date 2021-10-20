Left Menu

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day

Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings.Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, fell while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.Wall Streets benchmark SP 500 index rose 0.7, propelled by health care and tech stocks.Asian markets were in positive territory as the region takes its cue from extended gains on Wall Street following encouraging earnings results, said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.Also Wednesday, investors watched for inflation updates from Britain and some other European governments.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:17 IST
Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings.

Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, fell while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.7%, propelled by health care and tech stocks.

Asian markets "were in positive territory" as the region "takes its cue from extended gains on Wall Street following encouraging earnings results," said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

Also Wednesday, investors watched for inflation updates from Britain and some other European governments. Higher inflation might force central banks to act sooner than planned on hiking interest rates and rolling back another economic stimulus.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,578.59 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 29,269.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.9% to 26,020.33.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.1% to 3,024.79 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 7,432.70.

New Zealand and Singapore rose while Bangkok retreated.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,519.63, within 0.4% of its Sept. 2 all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 198.70 points to 34,457.31. The Nasdaq composite rose 107.28 points to 15,129.09. Johnson & Johnson, the biggest maker of health products, rose 2.3% after reporting strong quarterly earnings and raising its profit forecast for the year.

Apple Inc. rose 1.5% and software maker Adobe gained 2.1%.

Investors worry disruptions to supply lines and shipping due to the coronavirus pandemic might depress corporate profits or push up inflation.

Procter & Gamble fell 1.2% after saying it will raise prices amid higher commodity and freight costs.

Overall, however, analysts polled by FactSet forecast earnings growth of 30% for the S&P 500, up from 23% in June. Exxon Mobil rose 1.5% as oil prices rose. U.S. crude is up 73% for the year, while natural gas prices have risen 81%.

Surging energy prices are rising concerns about a supply crunch that might hold back an economic recovery.

Also Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September. Beazer Homes fell 2.7% and Hovnanian Enterprises fell 3%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 52 cents to $81.92 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, declined 57 cents to $84.51 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 114.51 yen from Tuesday's 114.31 yen. The euro held steady at $1.1640.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021