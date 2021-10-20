Left Menu

Sùn Mobility gets $ 50 million funding from Vitol

Vitol Inc Head of Renewables R Andrew de Pass said with over 160 million two and three-wheeler vehicles in India, Sun Mobilitys model has significant potential.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:55 IST
Sùn Mobility gets $ 50 million funding from Vitol
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle energy infrastructure firm Sun Mobility on Wednesday said it has closed a USD 50 million (nearly Rs 370 crore) funding by Vitol, a global independent energy trader and investor in zero-emission and renewable energy assets. This strategic investment by Vitol will enable significant acceleration and expansion of Sun Mobility's services across India and select global markets, the company said in a statement.

The company further said it is planning to expand its footprint to all major cities by increasing the number of swap points (battery swapping stations), partnering with various OEMs, collaborating with various fleet operators and distributors to introduce newer business models and adding more vehicles to its ever-expanding mobility as a service (MaaS) offering. ''The company aims to set up 500 SWAP Points in India by the end of 2022 and plans to roll out new products to enhance the swap experience and to further strengthen and expand its leadership in battery swapping across the country,'' it added.

At present, the company has deployed 65 swap points in over 15 cities in India.

Sun Mobility co-founder and Chairman Chetan Maini said, ''Our existing technology partnership with Bosch and our new strategic relationships with Vitol will allow us to focus on being a world-class energy solutions provider for electric vehicles. With its strong track record and experience in zero-emission and renewable energy businesses, we are certain that Vitol will add a huge value to our EV business''.

He further said as part of a long-term strategy to build affordable EV (electric vehicle) technologies in India, Sun Mobility will be deploying the funds into capacity expansion to meet the high customer demand. Vitol Inc Head of Renewables R Andrew de Pass said with over 160 million two and three-wheeler vehicles in India, Sun Mobility's model has significant potential. Electrifying the largest portion of India's vehicle fleet through a flexible and cost-effective offering has the potential to reduce urban pollution.

''We look forward to working with SUN Mobility as they expand their footprint and deploy their compelling offering into other similar markets with the help of Vitol's global downstream footprint,'' de Pass added.

Founded in 2017, Sun Mobility offers interoperable smart mobility solutions for EVs, separating the battery from the vehicle and thereby bringing down the upfront cost of EVs, making them financially viable, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021