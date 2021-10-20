Experience a World of Solutions at Cisco Connect India and SAARC

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cisco is hosting the second edition of a virtual Cisco Connect India & SAARC on 22 October, 2021. It is a daylong event from 10.30 am - 4.00 pm. Today, as businesses move ahead, it's time to rethink and reimagine the way technology interweaves with business. Cisco has decided that it is the time to be bold and build a better world. As Cisco strives to create a more inclusive future for all, we are ready to take our world-class solutions and accomplish even more. It's time to take everything we've learned and TURN IT UP.

The agenda of this virtual event has been designed keeping in mind the need of the hour to be digitally agile. The break-out sessions offer a peek into architecture led strategy solutions which will help organizations scale up to more connected, secured and automated workplaces. The world of solutions is a virtual zone where one can interact with tech experts and have one-on-one conversations. The line-up of speakers includes Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, GoI and industry leaders like Dr. Sangita Reddy, Global Healthcare Leader, Indian Entrepreneur and Humanitarian and Prakash Mallya, VP & MD - Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India. Luke Coutinho - holistic lifestyle coach will deep-dive into the true meaning of wellness.

