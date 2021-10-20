Rockwell Automation's Connected Enterprise Model Aims to Make India a Global Manufacturing Hub

Business Wire India Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has been playing a significant role in enabling radical transformation in the manufacturing industry in India. The company believes that digital transformation is aiding the manufacturing industry in achieving Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's clarion call of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India said, "Digital transformation is the necessary transformation for business, people, culture, and processes. It is about replacing the old systems with the latest technologies, and integrating them with connected systems, connected data, connected operations, and connected supply chains to form a Connected Enterprise." "It has become imperative to embrace digitalization to gain agility, resilience, and a competitive edge. Since digital transformation is a high-stake commitment, companies need to collaborate with the right partners who can accomplish their vision, counter risks, and guarantee success. Thus, giving way to new business models that will enhance operational and cost-efficiency. Organizations that embrace digital transformation, beyond just acquiring new technology, but to unlock different ways of doing business, will emerge as winners," Mr. Sawhney added.

Rockwell Automation's digital technologies have played a vital role in contributing to the digital transformation journey of India. Dilip Sawhney projected his outlook based on the need to foster an ecosystem for self-reliance in the manufacturing industry at the second edition of "India Inc. on the Move" in association with CNBC TV18 and Moneycontrol, hosted by Rockwell Automation in August 2021.

The theme for this year's "India Inc. on the Move" was "Innovate Your Future," which focused on uncovering technological possibilities to assist India's transformation into a global manufacturing hub. Through this event, Rockwell Automation welcomed 52 veteran industry speakers and brought together visionaries to decode how smart manufacturing ecosystems can be built to gain a competitive edge in the new normal. The two-day virtual summit included prominent business leaders like Cyril Perducat, senior vice president & chief technology officer, Rockwell Automation; Scott Wooldridge, president, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation; Neeraj Sinha, advisor (S&T), NITI Aayog; Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico; Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation just to name a few.

Echoing Mr. Sawhney's vision, the event brought forth insights like reimagining pharma as an innovation hub, artificial intelligence in manufacturing, the urgency of cybersecurity, microaggressions, and rethinking innovation in industrial manufacturing. Neeraj Sinha reinforced that, technological advancement in the manufacturing industry can fuel industrial growth, while businesses can accelerate their manufacturing success--inching closer to becoming a global manufacturing hub. Harsh Mariwala believes, "Innovation is the only way forward for businesses to grow holistically and not just functionally. Ultimately all innovation needs to be backed by proper execution." Through this event, furthering its commitment to digital transformation and industrial automation in India, Rockwell Automation provided a platform for diverse sectors including pharma and life sciences, chemical and heavy industries, automotive, and consumer goods; highlighting how technology will herald a new era of innovation and strengthen India's manufacturing prowess.

About Rockwell Automation Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)