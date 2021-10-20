Left Menu

PTI | Kushinagar | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:45 IST
Flights to soon connect Kushinagar with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will soon operate to Kushinagar airport, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that Kushinagar airport will connect Buddhist pilgrim sites.

As many as 54 new airports have come up in the last 7 years, the minister said while speaking at the inaugural event for the Kushinagar International airport.

According to him, Delhi-Kushinagar flights will be operational four times a week from November 26.

Besides, there will be flights connecting Mumbai and Kolkata.

In a release, SpiceJet said flights on the Delhi-Kushinagar-Delhi sector will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The services will begin from November 26.

''The airline will be connecting Kushinagar with two more key metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – starting 18th December, 2021,'' the release said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the launch of new UDAN flights to Kushinagar airport will give an impetus to tourism of this holy city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

