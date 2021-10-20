Left Menu

European stocks fall as Kering, ASML's downbeat results weigh

Kering tumbled 4.0% as sales growth at its star fashion brand Gucci missed analysts' expectations due to a sharp slowdown in its pace of recovery, particularly in Asia, from COVID-19. ASML Holdings, a key supplier to computer chip makers, fell 3.0% despite posting slightly better-than-expected quarterly results.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares inched lower on Wednesday as underwhelming earnings reports from French luxury group Kering and Dutch semiconductor company ASML overshadowed strong results from Nestle and others.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% by 0710 GMT, even as Asian peers tracked a strong finish on Wall Street. Kering tumbled 4.0% as sales growth at its star fashion brand Gucci missed analysts' expectations due to a sharp slowdown in its pace of recovery, particularly in Asia, from COVID-19.

ASML Holdings, a key supplier to computer chip makers, fell 3.0% despite posting slightly better-than-expected quarterly results. Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel fell 2.3% after its quarterly earnings were hit by continued raw material inflation and supply chain disruptions, which it expects to continue through mid-2022.

Limiting losses, Swiss food giant Nestle gained 3.0% after it raised its sales outlook after strong coffee sales and price hikes pushed organic sales 6.5% higher in the third quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

