London stocks slip as inflation data fails to ease rate-hike worries

Still, investors fear that the dip in inflation was only a temporary respite as prices of most other consumer goods and services continued to rise, while food prices fell more slowly than in September last year. "The fact that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) has done nothing to push back inflationary expectations that have been very high in the past few weeks suggests that there is a tacit approval for the tightening," said Stuart Cole, macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
London's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday as fears that the Bank of England would raise interest rates as early as next month persisted despite an unexpected slowdown in inflation, while food delivery firm Deliveroo jumped after raising its forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined 0.2%, with miners Rio Tinto, Glencore, and Anglo American among the worst performers on lower metal prices.

Consumer prices rose 3.1% in annual terms in September, slowing unexpectedly from 3.2% in August and falling short of the 3.2% estimated by a Reuters poll of economists. Still, investors fear that the dip in inflation was only a temporary respite as prices of most other consumer goods and services continued to rise, while food prices fell more slowly than in September last year.

"The fact that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) has done nothing to push back inflationary expectations that have been very high in the past few weeks suggests that there is a tacit approval for the tightening," said Stuart Cole, a macroeconomist at Equity Capital. The FTSE 100 has added 11.5% so far this year, underperforming the 17.6% gain in the Europe-wide STOXX 600 index, with rate hike bets and supply chain concerns limiting optimism around an economic recovery.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was down 0.2%, with travel stocks weighing on the index. Deliveroo rose 2.7% after it raised its full-year growth forecast and reported a jump in the gross value of its orders in the third quarter.

British consumer goods company Unilever rose 0.9% after rival Nestle upgraded its full-year growth outlook based on coffee and pet food sales. Global review platform Trustpilot Group tumbled 9.0% after a discounted stock sale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

