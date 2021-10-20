Left Menu

European stocks steady as Nestle shines in mixed bag of earnings

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel slipped 2.1% as its quarterly earnings were hit by continued raw material inflation and supply chain disruptions, which it expects to continue through mid-2022. In a bright spot, Swiss food giant Nestle gained 3.5% on an upbeat sales outlook after strong coffee sales and price hikes pushed organic sales 6.5% higher in the third quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:36 IST
European stocks steady as Nestle shines in mixed bag of earnings
Representative Image

European shares were flat on Wednesday as strong results from Nestle boosted food company stocks and made up for disappointing earnings from a clutch of firms, including French luxury group Kering and Dutch semiconductor company ASML.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1%, reversing slight opening losses after Asian peers tracked a strong finish on Wall Street. As the third-quarter earnings season unfolds, investors are fretting about the impact of higher costs, stemming from supply-chain problems and labor shortfalls, especially when central banks across the globe are planning to withdraw their stimulus measures.

"The bar (for earnings) that was set early this year is too high. It's going to be hard to beat that," said Anna Stupnytska, a global macroeconomist at Fidelity International. "At the same time, bond yields are continuing to move higher, and that signals the markets are pricing in less support from central banks overall."

Eurozone government bond yields inched higher as recent comments by European Central Bank (ECB) officials failed to soothe fears of a potential monetary tightening. Among the biggest drags on STOXX 600 was Kering, which tumbled 4.3% as sales growth at its star fashion brand Gucci missed analysts' expectations due to a sharp slowdown in its pace of recovery, particularly in Asia.

ASML Holdings, a key supplier to computer chip makers, fell 1.3% after its fourth-quarter sales forecast fell short of some analysts' estimates. Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel slipped 2.1% as its quarterly earnings were hit by continued raw material inflation and supply chain disruptions, which it expects to continue through mid-2022.

In a bright spot, Swiss food giant Nestle gained 3.5% on an upbeat sales outlook after strong coffee sales and price hikes pushed organic sales 6.5% higher in the third quarter. Europe's food and beverage index rose 1.6%, with Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever, which is due to give a trading update on Thursday, up 0.9%.

Europe Inc earnings are expected to have risen 47.6% to 96.1 billion euros ($112 billion) in the third quarter, latest data from Refinitiv I/B/E/S showed, only a slight improvement from last week's 46.7% growth forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021