CarDekho Group appoints Mayank Gupta as chief financial officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:10 IST
Auto-tech firm CarDekho Group on Wednesday said it has appointed Mayank Gupta as chief financial officer, as it looks ahead to an initial public offer.

Gupta, who was earlier with e-health start-up Tata 1mg, will oversee financial, compliance, legal and investor relations areas and will also be responsible for managing the processes for financial planning and reporting, risk management as the company looks ahead to an IPO, CarDekho Group said in a statement.

He will report to CarDekho CEO and co-founder Amit Jain and operate from the company's Gurugram office, it added.

Jain said, ''2021 has been a remarkable year for CarDekho, as the company has entered the Unicorn Club... Mayank's proven track record of leadership, strategic thinking and financial acumen will benefit the company in the next phase of its growth.'' He added that Gupta's knowledge will contribute to strategising financial priorities as the company scales up its operations and pursue its path to profitability.

With over 20 years of experience, Gupta had worked with several leading brands including 14 years at GE as CFO of its three businesses in South Asia- oil and gas, transportation and aviation businesses; Maruti Suzuki and Ecom Express. He was instrumental in 1mg's strategic stake sale to the Tata group, the statement said.

He holds a Chartered Accountancy degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi, it added.

