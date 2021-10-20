DP World Launches CARGOES Logistics: A Single Window Digital Solution For Smart Logistics

- CARGOES Logistics by DP World is a new digital logistics solution, providing instant online cargo booking, highly efficient movement, and advanced tracking, from origin to destination.

- The first phase of the solution to be launched from India to multiple destinations across the Middle East, Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Far East and North Africa, as well as UAE to India – with plans to roll out globally.

DP World, the leading provider of smart supply chain solutions, today announced the launch of its new digital logistics platform, CARGOES Logistics. The platform provides customers with a single-window solution enabling seamless, safe, secure, and efficient movement of their cargo. With CARGOES Logistics, customers can choose from multimodal logistics options, ship freight by sea, road, and/or rail, get instant quotes, swift booking confirmation and multiple secure payment options in three simple steps – Search, Choose & Book. It will offer easy and swift cargo booking from origin to destination. The first phase of launch will immediately offer customers access to book cargo from UAE to India, as well as from India to multiple destinations across the Middle East, Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Far East and North Africa.

CARGOES Logistics aims to address complexities and inefficiencies that exist in global supply chains including multiple handovers, inefficient tracking and limited visibility of a shipment across the supply chain. The new digital platform will enhance transparency by providing deep tracking of cargo with real time insights, end to end visibility & predictability, an all-inclusive price with no hidden charges, and highly efficient end-to-end digital experience backed by DP World's extensive network of integrated logistics assets and best-in-class service levels. It will facilitate ease of doing business, boost reliability & flexibility and provide seamless experience to customers for all their logistics needs. Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Subcontinent, DP World said: ''This announcement is a testament of our commitment towards enabling smart logistics globally. With CARGOES Logistics, our aim is to build and offer highly efficient, seamless and end-to-end transparent supply chains.

The new digital solution will simplify the container shipping experience providing visibility across all modes of transportation through smart enablement of IOT based solutions. We will continue to invest in technology and work with our customers to drive innovation, continually add new products & features and provide solutions to meet their global logistics needs.'' Pradeep Desai, Chief Technology Officer, DP World concluded: ''Demand for digital solutions has never been higher and will only keep growing. We are leveraging technology to create value for our customers and help drive growth. CARGOES Logistics by DP World is part of the broader CARGOES software suite of products. DP World created CARGOES to solve pressing challenges caused by supply chain related inefficiencies. It's a holistic solution powered by technology targeting all aspects of global trade including Finance, ERP, Tracking, Terminal Operating System, Customs software and enabling end-to-end logistics. We are excited to provide Logistics as one of our first CARGOES offerings to customers.'' For more information on CARGOES, or to request a demonstration, please visit: https://cargoes.com/logistics About DP World: We are the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain & logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions. We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 181 business units in 64 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 56,000 employees from 140 nationalities are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership.

We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading technology to broaden our vision of more efficient, transparent and resilient world trade. We achieve this by leveraging disruptive innovation to create the smartest and most effective logistics solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.

