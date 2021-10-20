GlobalLogic India Announces Autonomy at Work

Empowers employees to choose their workplace throughout till the end of 2022 New Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Flexible work policy revised and extended to continue the hybrid model until the end of 2022 - it doesn’t matter where you work from, but it matters what you do • Based on Employee Voice Poll, the company has assessed the impact of uncertainties and has revised its ‘Future of Work’ model to enable and empower employees to choose to work from office or home GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in Digital Product Engineering, announced that for the next 18 months, the company will continue to operate in a flexible model where employees can work from home or in an office (as the case may be). The company’s operations continue to evolve and the ‘future of work’ that was envisioned and introduced earlier in the system as earlier as 2019, will now continue to be extended in order to ensure safety for its employees. The company has revised its policies after conducting an intra-organization survey to assess what working situation will work best for employees. With growing uncertainties around the pandemic's spread, GlobalLogic has revised their flexible work policy and extended the opportunity to continue the flexible hybrid model until the end of 2022. With this new model in place, the employees can choose how they wish to work and from where. The autonomous decision has been enabled to empower employees to decide how they want to establish efficient delivery.

“At GlobalLogic we have always focused on “what” our talent does, irrespective of location. We are location agnostic and work on how we get things done for our clients. COVID proved exactly what we have believed in and have been doing, which is delivering performance, every time and from anywhere. We are now taking the next leap forward in driving the workplace of the future by listening to what our employees want. We wish to drive and offer the best employee value propositions in the industry,” said Sumit Sood, Group Vice President & Head of APAC, GlobalLogic.

Earlier in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, GlobalLogic began invoking their Business Continuity Plan (BCP) response and initial transitions of employees to Work From Home (WFH) across key geographies including India, North America & Europe. Transitions were also initiated across our India locations (over a week ahead of the announced National lockdown in 2020). Within one week 100% of GlobalLogic’s workforce shifted to a virtual form of working, from home or remote locations, without interruption to any client projects. This was a monumental task and a big win for GlobalLogic, their clients and their employees who are now working safely from home and reducing their exposure to COVID-19.

“As the world navigates through these uncertain times during the pandemic, there are concrete efforts made parallelly to support safety, work-life balance and wellness for GlobalLogic employees and their loved ones. Based on their employee voice, we arrived at conducive policies to empower employees as well as drive a profitable business for our customers. We are doing regular assessments of the impact of the crisis to our business, assuring that we have the resources needed to support our operations for now and long-term,” Sumit Sood further added.

In alignment with its commitment to employees, GlobalLogic has been making concerted efforts in many ways during this pandemic and this has been driven by and through its employees. From emergency response teams to providing compensation, medical insurance & employment assistance towards affected and impacted families of employees, the company continues to extend support throughout. Along with this, catering to vaccination for employees and their families as part of our wellness policy; GlobalLogic has made provisions for each employee and their family members. In all, GlobalLogic has mobilized vaccination support for over 40,000 people across its employee base in India via the company or independently.

“This decision to allow employees the autonomous authority to work from office or home is a key step in our direction to empower our employees as partners in the business. Through internal polls and having acquired the general notion from our employees, we are certain that together we will make this possible. By introducing a conducive workflow mechanism, they are empowered to deliver better for our clients. We continue to evolve as a workplace of the future and set benchmarks for the industry,” said Rajesh Rai, Vice President – People Team and Head of Human Resources, India for GlobalLogic.

