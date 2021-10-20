A Natural and Holistic Method of Treatment Introduced by BOHECO LIFE can aid Multiple Ailments such as Stress, Arthritis Pain Management, Anxiety and Skin Health

What if they told you that Oil today can aid in multiple ailments such as Stress, Pain Management, Arthritis Pain, Anxiety, Menstrual Pain Chemotherapy, Skin Health, and so on Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In this day and age where everybody is living a fast-paced life, issues such as Stress, Muscle Pain or Stiffness, Anxiety are some common medical problems that are widely seen in people.

CBD directly aids in slowing down this flow of chemical messengers, and it also boosts the body's supply of endocannabinoids, resulting in a two-fold effect: assisting with muscle relaxation and reducing spasticity. Additionally, muscle rigidity, tension, and spasticity can also be the result of chronic stress or overwork.

Active movements of muscle, subject it to microscopic damage leading to muscle fatigue. The human body includes an “Endocannabinoid System” or ECS which is responsible for regulating functions including sleep, mood, inflammation, stress, appetite, pain management, and also the immune system.

Another major consequence of the fast-paced life that people are living today is Stress. CBD has proven to not only help manage stress but also assist one with their anxiety and depression.

Bombay Hemp Company is one such brand of India that has delivered products, including CBD amongst other cannabinoids through a wide range of CannaReleaf Products. Some of these products include CannaReleaf™️ Arthritis Pain, Muscle Relief, Skin Health, Pain Management, Stress Management, and so on.

CannaReleaf products of Bombay Hemp Company are made with active ingredients, which is made by extracting Cannabinoids from the Hemp leaves, further enhancing it with a carrier like a coconut oil or hemp seed oil which further makes it a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. This is one of the prime reasons why it is a recommended solution even by medical professionals around the globe for relief from pain and other symptoms.

Bombay Hemp Company creates its products using an Ayurvedic formulation. These products being plant-based, directly penetrate into the skin and tissues, targeting Pain Management & Stiffness.

BOHECO products are composed of Hemp Seed Oil, Pudina Sattva, Karpur Oil, Tagar Extract, Jatamansi Extract, Nut Grass Oil, Sesame Oil, Coconut Oil, Peppermint Oil and so on. Their composition is a more natural and holistic method of relieving one from discomfort and pain they might experience along with lubricating joints resulting in its easy movements. Menthol present in these products allows an easy oxygen supply into the body which reduces the production of lactic acids and Pudina Satva promotes better microcirculation within the nerves, aiding with its functioning.

Whilst some might consider heavy doses of medication to treat such common medical issues, BOHECO’s CannaReleaf Products are preservative-free, non-toxic, and 100% Natural. These ensure a solution that is fairly lighter in terms of its side effects. Relying on medicines when a natural or Ayurvedic product is available in the market is one step back from taking care of oneself and making health their no.1 priority.

Built on the foundation of Hemp, BOHECO has integrated the Hemp plant's human and environment-centric philosophy into the process of its product development. BOHECO’s process is rooted in the ayurvedic knowledge of hemp’s nutritional, medicinal, and therapeutic benefits. Their idea is to apply this ancient formula to the modern-day context and provide solutions for a better lifestyle through Hemp.

Bombay Hemp Company thoroughly researches the demographics, geographies, consumption, and lifestyle patterns of people in India. Through this research, they identify areas that the health and wellness industries are yet to touch upon. There is a wave of people awakening to the benefits of plant-based nutrition and wellness. People are increasingly opting for a more conscious and responsible approach to their buying patterns. In this given scenario, Bombay Hemp Company not only identified the unparalleled benefits that hemp products can provide but has also successfully delivered them.

Image: Bombay Hemp Company taking a Holistic path to treat multiple ailments PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)