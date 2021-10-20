Left Menu

Michael Kors To Launch MK My Way In-store Pop-ups Throughout India

To celebrate the launch, the brand has also created a digital campaign starring Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor janhvikapoor.The pop-up store activations will take place in several cities throughout India, including Jio World Drive in Mumbai from October 831 DLF Emporio in Delhi from October 1131 UB City in Bangalore from October 2330 Tatacliq Luxury online from October 1831 MKMyWay About Michael Kors Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:48 IST
Michael Kors To Launch MK My Way In-store Pop-ups Throughout India
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India Michael Kors is pleased to announce the launch of an exciting new pop-up store activation throughout India to celebrate MK My Way—the popular interactive experience that immerses customers in the luxe world of Michael Kors and lets them customize their Signature logo print handbags with their initials.

The MK My Way activation will take place in stores with a colorful pop-up kiosk. Equal parts elevated and high-energy, the pop-up’s countertop and façade is splashed with metallic hues and punctuated by oversized, graphic takes on the brand’s Signature print.

After selecting their Signature print handbag, customers have the chance to have their bags hand-painted by Bangalore-based artist and illustrator Srishti Guptaroy (@srillustrator) with either their English/Hindi initials or with one of four unique motifs designed specifically for Diwali. As an extension of the in-store program, the motifs will also be made into gify stickers available for all Instagram users. Supplies are provided by Angelus Paints, a California paint company and world leader in luxury customization. To celebrate the launch, the brand has also created a digital campaign starring Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor).

The pop-up store activations will take place in several cities throughout India, including: • Jio World Drive in Mumbai (from October 8—31) • DLF Emporio in Delhi (from October 11—31) • UB City in Bangalore (from October 23—30) • Tatacliq Luxury (online) (from October 18—31) #MKMyWay About Michael Kors Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Michael Kors with Janhvi Kapoor PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021