CARS24 to set up 7 vehicle refurbishment centres this year

Leading e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles CARS24 on Wednesday said it will set up seven company-owned vehicle refurbishment centres in the country this year.

The Mega Refurbishment Labs (MRLs) would come across 35 acres of land in top metro cities with the aim of providing buyers with access to high quality used cars coupled with warranty through a trusted channel, the company said in a statement.

The seven MRLs will come up across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune and handle around 20,000 cars per month, it added.

The centres would also create jobs for 1,500 auto experts.

In the first phase, starting October 2021, the facilities across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, will be operational and running as per capacity requirements.

''With customer centricity at the very core, CARS24 has been growing rapidly over the last several years and we are consistently working to bring a whole new world of cars to even more customers. In this pursuit, we have identified that quality of used cars is the most important requirement for buyers,'' CARS24 CEO Kunal Mundra said.

This requires significant refurbishment investment and effort and hence to cater to these consumer needs, the company is setting-up country's largest refurbishment facilities where best-in-class systems, processes and technology would be utilised to deliver quality cars that, together with warranty and customer friendly return policies, will ensure an outstanding customer experience, he added.

''Used car buyers still compare a used car to a new car and hence, there was a need to create CARS24 owned capacities for used car refurbishment implemented across various brands of cars. This requires a very high level of standardisation on all car refurbishment work which is otherwise impossible to achieve through an outsourced model,'' Mundra noted.

Founded in 2015, CARS24 helps customers buy and sell cars by leveraging technology.

Last month the company raised USD 450 million (about Rs 3,321.3 crore) in funding from DST Global, Falcon Edge, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and others, helping it nearly double its valuation to USD 1.84 billion.

