Skoda Auto Volkswagen appoints Berndt A Buchmann as group director for after-sales

European carmaker Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Berndt A Buchmann as its Group Director, After-sales and Vehicle Logistics.

Justin Nolte, who was serving in the same capacity, has successfully completed four years of his assignment at the company and will take over a new assignment in Volkswagen AG, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said in a statement. Buchmann, who will report to company's Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai, in his new role, will be responsible for supervising the after-sales plan of action, ensuring a satisfied customer base for the group, it said.

His appointment comes at a time when the festive season is accelerating automobile sales in the country and the company has been reiterating its customer centricity across the board, it said. "We are delighted to have Berndt on board. His valuable experience of over 25 years in after-sales services and parts operations will surely add a lot of value to our customers and help us deliver on our promise of providing the best ownership experience to them. We believe his holistic sectoral understanding will be an exceptional value addition to the business,'' said Boparai. Prior to his appointment to the current position, Buchmann held a position in Volkswagen Group Japan as Director Group After-sales and Head of Volkswagen After-sales, according to the statement. Besides, he has worked extensively with organisations like VW Group AG, VW Group Russia & CIS , Groupe PSA and AUDI AG, it said. "The Volkswagen Group is taking big steps toward strengthening customer relationships. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to provide a seamless, transparent and tailor-made customer experience to our valuable customers, which will help us realize our goals for the Indian and overseas markets," Buchmann said on his appointment.

