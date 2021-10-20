Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:12 IST
Carzonrent launches EV platform to offer sustainable mobility solutions
Car rental firm Carzonrent on Wednesday said it has launched an electric vehicle (EV) platform to offer clean and sustainable mobility solutions to its clients.

Under the aegis of Plug Mobility, the company plans to offer a fleet of EVs to create a consistent EV ecosystem to reduce carbon footprint, a statement said.

Plug Mobility will introduce 20,000 EVs across India to service corporate, hospitality, aviation, government, PSU and SME clients with a view to saving 389 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the next five years.

Besides offering electric cars to its clients for emission-free and noiseless commute, Plug Mobility offers Carbon/Co2 emission savings and help to achieve ESG targets, along with reduced fuel costs on extra kilometres, it added.

''At Plug, our focus is to lead the transition of the mobility industry to electric vehicles and reduce automotive pollution. Besides this, we will provide charging infrastructure in corporate parks/ campuses and at clients’ premises to encourage employees to transition to personal EV’s and help reduce emission levels in the corporate campuses,'' Plug Mobility Founder Rajiv K Vij noted.

The company is building an eco-system of OEM’s, major financial institutions, charging infrastructure companies, pre-owned car sale players and workshop aggregators to offer special prices and benefits on fleets and funding options among others, he added.

Plug Mobility will provide a chauffeur-driven EV fleet for different ground mobility needs, including business travel, Airport taxi, SME services, Limo and dedicated fleet, employee transfers, crew transfer and Government & PSU official travel, the company stated.

