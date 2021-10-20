HarperCollins is proud to announce the sequel to The Wall, The Horizon by Gautam Bhatia

Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/PR Newswire): HarperCollins India presents a sequel to The Wall, The Horizon by Gautam Bhatia, releasing on 10th November 2021. Gautam Bhatia on publication of his new book says, "The Horizon finishes the story begun in The Wall. It carries forward the themes of revolution and freedom, and I can promise that (most of) the questions raised in The Wall will be answered by the end of the story."

Commissioning editor, Prerna Gill says, "The Wall and its sequel The Horizon are strikingly original works of speculative fiction. Immersive and terrifyingly relevant, these books make for an unforgettable experience that no one should miss out on." Advance Praise

"The world of The Wall will be irrevocably changed in this delightful, vastly high-concept and relentlessly intense sequel. So will its readers." -- Samit Basu About the book

Did we not once promise that we would always be honest with each other?' 'I no longer ask for honesty. Just tell me a lie that I can forgive.

After 2000 years, the Wall has been breached. As Mithila steps into a world unknown, her sister Minakshi tightens her grasp on a city bracing for chaos and violence under a red sky. The ghost of an old Revolution stalks the streets, while the shadow of a new one threatens to tear Sumer apart. Spreading word about this historical transgression, Alvar and Mankala find themselves facing new perils in a City they can barely recognize -- one torn between old fears and new desires, while caught in a deadly power struggle. But soon, they will know that the crossing of the Wall has consequences not just for the City, but for the world.

Praise for The Wall "A deeply intelligent and thoughtful intellectual adventure that raises some fundamental questions in a strikingly original and provocative way." -- Gary K. Wolfe, Locus

"A significant Indian debut in science fiction on the theme of freedom." -- Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Open "An exciting new direction for Indian sci-fi." -- The Hindu

"A fast-paced, gripping read, it is an important addition to Indian and world speculative fiction." -- The Hindustan Times "By rebuking static, formulaic utopias in favour of dynamic, complex societies, The Wall asserts itself a descendant of Ursula K. Le Guin's The Dispossessed ... an unforgettable story and a fantastic addition to contemporary Indian (English) SFF." -- Strange Horizons

"It would be hard to put the book aside, even for a bit, for the last part. The Wall comes across as a deeply imagined, stylish and confident debut of an author who has introduced one new world to us, and will hopefully introduce many more." -- The Wire 'The novel pulls in readers with its thoughtful and detailed worldbuilding.' -- Scroll

About the Author Gautam Bhatia is a science-fiction writer, reviewer, and an editor of the award-winning Strange Horizons magazine. The Wall, his first novel, was critically acclaimed in places such as Locus, Interzone and TheHindu, and was shortlisted for the 2020 Valley of Words Award in the English fiction category. The Horizon is the sequel to The Wall.

