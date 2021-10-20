Haryanvi song 'Babu Sona' produced by Aditya Aggarwal releases on YouTube

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): Raga Motion Picture & Entertainment LLP production house recently launched a new song 'Babu Sona' under its label 'Raga Music'. The composition is by Jyoti Saini and VK Bob, renowned singer and rapper of the music industry.

The song was released on October 14 starring VK Bob & Himanshi Goswami and is produced by Aditya Aggarwal and Sonam Aggarwal. Sharing his thoughts on his musical journey VK Bob says, "Music has always inspired me to become a better version of myself. From rejuvenating my soul to pushing myself daily, I focus on producing music that uplifts the mood of people and makes them dance to my tunes. I believe it's my duty to entertain my audience and make sure to create original songs for them to bring productivity and uniqueness in the music industry. The music world is one that has the ability to change the trends and empower the rising music stars".

Jyoti Saini who is appreciated for her unique singing style in 'Babu Sona' says, "I have been new in the music industry. We need to update with the changing music trends and melodious voices that are making a place in the hearts of people. The energy at a concert is palpable and it connects the people on an emotional level. Music has the power to motivate people to bring their positive state of mind and calm their soul to bring creative results that they have not yet produced". The production house 'Raga Motion Picture & Entertainment' has never failed to produce music that makes people stand up and dance. With the emerging singers Jyoti Saini and VK Bob, the music industry is surging high and releasing music pieces that nurture the individual's soul and inspiring the upcoming musicians to win in the musical realm.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)