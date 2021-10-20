Left Menu

'Pahechaan Awards' Season - 3 was hosted to boost the confidence of the business community Post Covid-19

In a unique initiative to boost the confidence of the businessmen and industrialists in the Surat and South Gujarat region post-corona virus pandemic, an award function titled 'Pahechaan Brand Awards Season-3 was organized at the Platinum Hall of the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC) at Sarsana on October 17.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:25 IST
Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI/PNN): In a unique initiative to boost the confidence of the businessmen and industrialists in the Surat and South Gujarat region post-corona virus pandemic, an award function titled 'Pahechaan Brand Awards Season-3 was organized at the Platinum Hall of the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC) at Sarsana on October 17. The awards function is an initiative of Surat's Star Business Couple Piyush Vyas and Pooja Vyaas, which was sponsored by Central Business Hub. Ajmera Fashion was the associate partner, and the event was supported by Amantran Gems and Jewellery.

Some of the leading brands like Jainam, Shikhar Prints, Navkar Reality, Holistica World, Astroworld, The Hauss, Nancy graphics, Pal Fitness & weight loss centre and many other brands and their directors participated in Pahechaan Awards Ceremony. Pahechaan-3 (Honouring Business Visionaries) is the platform to Honor Business Visionaries from Surat and South Gujarat, who have not only sustained their businesses during the difficult times of the pandemic but ensured that the huge workforce and their families in their respective industries are not rendered jobless.

Many leading entrepreneurs and industrialists from the city and across the country shared their opinions and experiences on how to increase trade and commerce and create more employment opportunities for the people post-pandemic. A panel discussion was organized where the leading personalities in the trade and industry shared their experiences and success stories during the difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic as part of the knowledge sharing series.

Piyush Vyas, who is the brainchild behind the Pahechaan awards, said, "Pahechaan means identity, and our mission is to honor the businessmen and industrialists who have done exemplary work in their respective fields. This is the third consecutive year that the Pahechaan Awards was organized to strengthen the morale of industrialists and business owners". PiyushPooja holds a strong reputation to do such inspiring events for the last many years. Piyush Vyaas is the Current Guinness World Record Holder in title Most Speeches in 24 Hours & Pooja Vyaas is a Title winner in Mrs Tiara India 2018. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

