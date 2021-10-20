Magnificent Malta - Ideal for Families and Entrepreneurs

Nirbhay Handa, Group Head of Business Development, Head of Global South Asia, Henley & Partners Small yet highly advanced, Malta is one the Mediterranean’s best-kept secrets and one of Europe’s leading investment locations, driven by its reputation for stability, predictability, and security. The island nation’s strategic location between Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East is perfect for business owners,and its stable political climate makes holds great appealtoanyone seeking an alternative residence. Now, with a minimum investment of EUR 175,000,you can acquire Maltese residence including visa-free access to Europe’s Schengen Area in a matter of months via the Malta Permanent Residence Programme. A prime location for business and private residence Malta’s capital, Valletta, is the epicenter of the country’s thriving commerce and administration industries, offering an excellent quality of life and business landscape and attracting many affluent investors from across the globe. The city ranked 21st in Henley & Partners’ Best Residence by Investment Cities Index 2021, which assists international entrepreneurs and investors to make strategic choices about where to locate their businesses and themselves. Valletta ranked 5th in the index for tax thanks to Malta’s competitive tax regime.

Numerous international companies have headquarters in Valletta, benefiting from its flexible, cost-friendly workforce. The diversified economy comprises established industries such as manufacturing, gaming, and IT — the first regulatory framework for cryptocurrency was established in Malta. Through Malta’s residence program investors canenterthe Maltese real estate market — one of Europe’s success stories, withfive years of growth pre-pandemic and remaining stable since 2020.The 460,000-strong English-speaking population enjoys a slow pace of life, with a very low crime rate and a safe, regulated financial sector. The Maltese archipelago has a high standard of living, comparable to other Mediterranean countries, yet the cost of living is generally more affordable than in the rest of Europe. High-net-worth families who relocate to this EU member state enjoy a comfortable European lifestyle with comparatively lower expenses. Moreover, this well-connected nation ranks highly among the region’s health centers and is a hidden gem for international students. An alternative home in Europe through residence by investment The Malta Permanent Residence Programme has a straightforward application system, finalized within four to six months. The government-authorized Residency Malta Agency conducts stringent due diligence checks to ensure only suitable candidates are selected. Applicants must possess proven capital of at least EUR 500,000 (of which EUR 150,000 should be in financial assets) and must fulfil the following requirements: • Purchase residential property of EUR 350,000 (EUR 300,000 in South Malta or Gozo), or lease property for EUR 12,000 per annum for five years (EUR 10,000 in South Malta or Gozo) • Contribute EUR 28,000 to the economy if the property is purchased, or EUR 58,000 if it is leased • Donate EUR 2,000 to a non-governmental organization • Pay a non-refundable administration fee of EUR 40,000 Investors can include their families in their applications and are not required to reside indefinitely in Malta. Henley & Partners’ Indian clients are increasingly opting for alternative residence by investment to secure settlement freedom across Europe. Find out more about acquiring Maltese residence here,or e-mail india@henleyglobal.com, or call +9122 6110 0780 to arrange an obligation-free consultation with one of our experienced client advisors.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)