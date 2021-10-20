T20WC warm-up game scorebaord: IND vs AUS

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia Innings: David Warner lbw b Ashwin 1 Aaron Finch lbw b Jadeja 8 Mitchell Marsh c Sharma b Ashwin 0 Steven Smith c Sharma b Kumar 57 Glenn Maxwell b Chahar 37 Marcus Stoinis not out 41 Matthew Wade not out 4 Extras: (w-4) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1/6 2/6 3/11 4/72 5/148 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-8-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-35-1, Shardul Thakur 3-0-30-0, Virat Kohli 2-0-12-0, Rahul Chahar 3-0-17-1, Varun Chakravarthy 2-0-23-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)