VideoMeet makes Diwali celebrations special with alluring offers

VideoMeet has decided to make Diwali celebrations of their user base filled with adornment by offering new custom designs, filled with animated Diyas and glitters feature. The application provides avenues to celebrate Diwali digitally with friends, family, and co-workers, thus making it more fun. For establishing smooth and engaging non-verbal communication, wide arrays of reactions are also added by the app.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:51 IST
VideoMeet. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): VideoMeet has decided to make Diwali celebrations of their user base filled with adornment by offering new custom designs, filled with animated Diyas and glitters feature. The application provides avenues to celebrate Diwali digitally with friends, family, and co-workers, thus making it more fun. For establishing smooth and engaging non-verbal communication, wide arrays of reactions are also added by the app. The Made in India video-conferencing application has always been prepared to amaze its users with its frequent feature upgrade. On this special occasion of Diwali, VideoMeet has come up with unlimited recording and playback features for users to record their cheerful and light-hearted moments. The application has also added custom designs with full event production supported by animated Diyas and Glitter for creating festive aura, thus a unique interface of "Diwali Celebration Space" for each user will be created that will witness them enjoying the festival virtually with their near and dear ones.

VideoMeet is also offering these interactive services at incredible prices with long-term membership benefits specially curated for the new users. The features are available to new users, once they create an account on VideoMeet for free, whereas the paid subscribers have full access to the new and advanced features subjected to their plans. An online free training session is also being exclusively provided by the application for getting users accustomed to the new features & method on apps, thus resolving the feature-related queries initiated from users' end. Dr. Ajay Data, Founder, VideoMeet, on the occasion of announcing new festive offers, said "Diwali is all about family gathering and parties. On this Diwali, we are offering new features in our app to make users' Digital Diwali more bright and joyful. These features are available for Pan India VideoMeet's users. Soon, we are hoping to hit the target of 5 Lakh app users with these experiential features. We've already boarded several clients for collaboration with us and more are in pipeline."

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

