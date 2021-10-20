Left Menu

Hathway Cable & Datacom's net profit declines 63.6 pc to Rs 19.05 cr in Sept quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:01 IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Wednesday reported a 63.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 19.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 52.33 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations rose 3.85 per cent to Rs 447.87 crore as against Rs 431.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Hathway Cable's total expenses in the September 2021 quarter stood at Rs 450.75 crore, a jump of 10.5 per cent as against Rs 407.90 crore.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 25 on the BSE, down 1.77 per cent from the previous close.

