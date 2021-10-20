Left Menu

J'khand govt says workers got due payment from L&T following its intervention

They went to Mumbai to work in the LT projects as carpenters but wages were not paid to them since the lockdown due to which they faced hardship, a statement issued by the government on Tuesday said.On October 8, the skilled workers contacted the State Migrant Labour Control Room and gave details of their problems.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:16 IST
The Jharkhand government has claimed that 12 skilled workers from Gumla district, who had worked in east Mumbai projects of engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro but did not receive their remunerations, have got due payment after intervention of the state administration.

Hailed from Bagesera village in Palkot block, the labourers had faced hardship due to non-payment of their wages during the lockdown and contacted the state government officials who helped them to get their dues.

''All of them were trained in Khunti's Kalyan Gurukul. They went to Mumbai to work in the L&T projects as carpenters but wages were not paid to them since the lockdown due to which they faced hardship,'' a statement issued by the government on Tuesday said.

On October 8, the skilled workers contacted the State Migrant Labour Control Room and gave details of their problems. ''A representative of the control room spoke to a manager of L&T. The company paid over Rs 1.83 lakh to the labourers,'' it said. When contacted, the company spokesperson did not make any comment on it. The workers expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta and officials of the State Migrant Control Room. All the skilled labourers are presently in Mumbai and working in the company, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

