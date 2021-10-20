Left Menu

REC raises USD 75 mn term loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:19 IST
REC raises USD 75 mn term loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
  • Country:
  • India

State-run REC on Wednesday said that it has raised a USD 75 million (about Rs 561 crore) term loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

The proceeds from this facility shall be utilised to fund power sector projects as permitted under the external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

''In a first for any NBFC in India, REC Limited has successfully raised a USD 75 million, 5-year Secured Overnight Financing Rate ('SOFR') linked Syndicated Term Loan on October 7, 2021, with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Singapore Branch appointed as the sole Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner,'' a company statement said. Along with the loan, REC has also entered into interest rate swap referencing SOFR to hedge the interest rate risk on this facility, which is the first such deal by any corporate in India, it added.

REC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Malhotra said, ''With the imminent cessation of LIBOR and following the notification from the Reserve Bank of India on roadmap for LIBOR Transition, we are very happy to raise this SOFR linked Term Loan Facility, which is also the first one by any NBFC in India.'' ''The experience gained from the process will enable REC in USD LIBOR transition to SOFR for our existing term loans in a better manner,'' he added.

SMBC's Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Head, Asia Pacific Division, Rajeev Kannan said, ''We are pleased to partner with REC for our first SOFR linked ECB facility in India and for providing the solutions for interest rate risk management.'' As a leading player in the syndicated loans and ECB market, SMBC is committed to working with Indian PSUs and corporates using the new interest rate benchmarks, he added.

REC Ltd is a Navratna NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India. Established in 1969, REC provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021