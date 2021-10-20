Left Menu

Dhani raises Rs 1,200 cr by selling 9 pc stake to a clutch of investors

Fintech and healthtech start-up Dhani on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,200 crore by selling 9 per cent stake to a clutch of investors, including its founder and General Catalyst.Dhani Services Ltd Dhani, one of the fastest growing transactional finance and primary healthcare platforms, announced an equity raise of Rs 1,200 crore for a 9 per cent stake, the company said in a release.The leading investor in the equity raise is General Catalyst from the Silicon Valley, which has invested Rs 375 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:28 IST
Dhani raises Rs 1,200 cr by selling 9 pc stake to a clutch of investors
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech and healthtech start-up Dhani on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,200 crore by selling 9 per cent stake to a clutch of investors, including its founder and General Catalyst.

Dhani Services Ltd (Dhani), one of the fastest growing transactional finance and primary healthcare platforms, announced an equity raise of Rs 1,200 crore for a 9 per cent stake, the company said in a release.

The leading investor in the equity raise is General Catalyst from the Silicon Valley, which has invested Rs 375 crore. The founder of Dhani is also investing Rs 375 crore alongside other investors, including Ribbit Capital in the preferential round. Claiming to be ranked third on Google Play Store (India) in the business category, Dhani said it has over 30 lakh paid monthly subscriptions and over 90 lakh monthly active users.

Company's flagship product -- OneFreedom Card -- provides an instant credit limit along with a bouquet of additional benefits.

It offers services such as access to doctors, discounted medicines, instant cashbacks, free trading account and many merchant offers at a nominal monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 250. Dhani Services Ltd (formerly Indiabulls Ventures) operates through its app Dhani and provides transaction finance and digital healthcare to its customers. It has a customer base of 3 crore customers spread across 500 cities in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021