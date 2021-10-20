Tamasha raises Rs 22.5 cr in funding round led by Chiratae Ventures

Social gaming app Tamasha has raised Rs 22.5 crore in pre-Series A funding led by Chiratae Ventures.

The round also saw participation from prominent global venture capitalist and angels investors like Incubate Fund India, 9Unicorns, Good Capital, Founderbank Capital, FirstCheque and PointOne Capital, Ice.vc.

The investors also include Nitish Mittersain (founder of Nazara Games), Siddharth Jain (founder of PlaySimple), Navkiran Singh (founder of Baazi Games), Harsh Shah (co-founder of Fynd) and Ramakant Sharma (co-founder of Livespace).

The new capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand game offerings, scale the creator ecosystem, and strengthen the team with high-quality talent, the statement said.

The platform also aims to onboard a large network of vernacular content creators to create various gaming communities.

''At Tamasha, we are working towards building the future of social interactions, a virtual space where people can create meaningful relationships through live social games. We are deeply grateful to have such a stellar set of investors back us up on our mission,'' Tamasha CEO and co-founder Saurabh Gupta said.

Launched in April 2020, Tamasha is building the gaming metaverse, where creators can engage communities through live social games and instantly monetise their engagement.

Tamasha claims to have grown 30 times in the past six months with more than 20 lakh gameplays on the platform.

''Although there are nearly 10 crore creators in India, most of them are streamers on social platforms. The broader creator economy in India is still nascent and Tamasha is building a niche for a wide base of creators to unlock value while engaging communities,'' Chiratae Ventures partner Karthik Prabhakar said.

In November 2020, Tamasha raised a seed funding of Rs 2.5 crore from several investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)