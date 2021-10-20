EasyEcom plans to hire over 150 new employees in 6 months

E-commerce solution provider EasyEcom on Wednesday said it plans to add over 150 new employees in the next six months across various positions, including mid and senior levels.

The company is planning to strengthen its technology, customer success, sales and marketing teams through this hiring to support its domestic and overseas business expansion.

''With 18-20 per cent month-on-month growth and manifold growth in revenue, EasyEcom has deepened its market reach across major geographies including India, USA, UK, Australia, and the Middle Eastern region.

''To cater to the ever-widening customer base across the globe, we are planning to expand our team size,'' EasyEcom founder and CEO Punit Gupta said.

The company is on a hiring spree to support the ongoing advancement of its platform that can process five million orders per day, which is 60 per cent more than the system capacity from last year.

According to the statement, EasyEcom is looking for Android developers, back-end developers, QA engineers, senior UI developers, customer success, e-mail marketing specialists, B2B business development associates and inside sales executives, among others.

