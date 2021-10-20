Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on earnings boost; supply chain worries linger

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:04 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, helped by strong quarterly updates from companies including Anthem and Verizon, although worries about impact of supply chain constraints and inflation on corporate earnings capped gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.85 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,475.16. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.79 points, or 0.11%, at 4,524.42, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 30.91 points, or 0.20%, to 15,160.00 at the opening bell.

