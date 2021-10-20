Left Menu

Mines secretary inaugurates Nalco's lean slurry project in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:28 IST
State-owned Nalco on Wednesday announced the inauguration of the company's lean slurry project at Angul, Odisha.

Completion of the lean slurry project will ensure 100 per cent utilisation of ash generated at the company's captive power plant (CPP). It marks a big step forward in its commitment towards environment-friendly and sustainable operations.

''Alok Tandon, IAS, secretary, Ministry of Mines...inaugurated Nalco's lean slurry project at Angul today (Wednesday), marking a significant milestone in the navratna company's journey for business excellence and adopting outstanding practices in environmental management,'' the statement said.

Tandon, accompanied by Nalco Chairman and Managing Director Sridhar Patra, visited the smelter and captive power plants of the state-owned at Angul and appreciated the company's efforts in achieving the targets and scaling new heights of success amid challenging business environment.

The mines secretary also interacted with officials and employees, and motivated them to maintain the tempo of production and productivity.

National Aluminium Co had integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power.

