Shakti Pumps India's consolidated PAT jumps 36 pc to Rs 21 cr in Sept quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:55 IST
Shakti Pumps (India) on Wednesday reported a 36.28 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 20.77 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 15.24 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Shakti Pumps (India) said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue surged 83.28 per cent to Rs 369.76 crore, compared with Rs 201.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Shakti Pumps (India) Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh Patidar said, ''We are glad that we have been able to continue with our targeted growth outlined for the current financial year 2021-22, as several business parameters have become favourable.'' He added that this performance continued into the second quarter of this financial year is certainly encouraging, as the demand for this sector has recently emerged from testing times for the past few quarters across the country.

The company's shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 729.50, down 6.10 per cent on the BSE.

