Good Glamm Group acquires ScoopWhoop

The Good Glamm Group, a content-to-commerce organisation, has acquired digital media and lifestyle content platform ScoopWhoop for an undisclosed amount. In a statement on Wednesday, Good Glamm Group said ScoopWhoop has a male audience of over 60 per cent and the acquisition paves the way for the group's entry into content-to-commerce for the fast growing male segment. Over the next three years, the Group will invest Rs 500 crore in the men's category, it added. ScoopWhoop's digital assets generate 1 billion monthly impressions and engage over 100 million users. Based in New Delhi, ScoopWhoop will continue to work as an independent brand and media house within the Good Glamm Group, the statement said. Its founders Sattvik Mishra, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee and Sriparna Tikekar will continue leading ScoopWhoop and will work closely with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi (co-founders of the Good Glamm Group). The men's grooming segment is a USD 1.5 billion market. ''The Good Glamm Group's commerce stack coupled with ScoopWhoop's content capabilities and digital reach amongst men will turbocharge the group's D2C capabilities in the male grooming segment. ''The Group is currently building and buying male grooming brands that create best-in-class male personal care products and will leverage its content-to-commerce capabilities to launch them online and offline across the country,'' the statement said. With this acquisition, the Good Glamm Group now generates an aggregate of 3.5 billion monthly impressions and has over 150 million unique users through its media division, which comprises India's largest digital media brands including POPxo and ScoopWhoop, giving the group amongst the largest digital reach of any e-commerce company in India, it added. ''I have been an ardent user and fan of ScoopWhoop for a long time. It's a privilege to have Sattvik, Rishi, Sriparna join the Good Glamm Group family and have ScoopWhoop accelerate the Group's foray into building a content-to-commerce platform for the burgeoning male grooming and personal care segment,'' Good Glamm Group Group founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi said. He added that existing investor of ScoopWhoop, Kalaari Capital will reinvest in Good Glamm Group. Sattvik Mishra, co-founder of ScoopWhoop, said being part of Good Glamm Group gives the company the chance to substantially scale up to delight audiences all while becoming a defining force in the content-to-commerce revolution. Brands associated with Good Glamm Group include MyGlamm, POPxo, Plixxo, BabyChakra, The Moms Co and ScoopWhoop. The Good Glamm Group is backed by L'Occitane, Accel, Amazon, Bessemer Venture Partners, Ascent Capital, actor Shraddha Kapoor, Trifecta Capital, Stride Ventures, Tano Capital LLC, the Mankekar family and Wipro Consumer.

