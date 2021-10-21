PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

Left Menu

- The UK competition watchdog has fined Facebook Inc 50.5 million pounds ($69.83 million) for a 'major breach' of an order relating to its 2020 purchase of video file search engine Giphy, in its largest penalty by far for such a violation. - The UK's financial regulator is to be investigated by the parliamentary spending watchdog over its handling of a multi-million pound pension scandal which has left thousands of steelworkers facing retirement losses.

- The UK has brokered a trade agreement with New Zealand that will cut tariffs on clothing, buses and wine, and will also see British professional qualifications recognised in New Zealand. - The UK competition watchdog has fined Facebook Inc 50.5 million pounds ($69.83 million) for a 'major breach' of an order relating to its 2020 purchase of video file search engine Giphy, in its largest penalty by far for such a violation.

- The UK's financial regulator is to be investigated by the parliamentary spending watchdog over its handling of a multi-million pound pension scandal which has left thousands of steelworkers facing retirement losses. ($1 = 0.7232 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

