PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

- UK reaches agreement on New Zealand trade deal https://on.ft.com/3b2LSkl - UK competition watchdog fines Facebook 50 mln stg over Giphy deal https://on.ft.com/3aVMPLl

- UK financial regulator faces probe over pension advice scandal https://on.ft.com/3vsyVtK Overview

- The UK has brokered a trade agreement with New Zealand that will cut tariffs on clothing, buses and wine, and will also see British professional qualifications recognised in New Zealand. - The UK competition watchdog has fined Facebook Inc 50.5 million pounds ($69.83 million) for a 'major breach' of an order relating to its 2020 purchase of video file search engine Giphy, in its largest penalty by far for such a violation.

- The UK's financial regulator is to be investigated by the parliamentary spending watchdog over its handling of a multi-million pound pension scandal which has left thousands of steelworkers facing retirement losses. ($1 = 0.7232 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

