PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21
- The UK competition watchdog has fined Facebook Inc 50.5 million pounds ($69.83 million) for a 'major breach' of an order relating to its 2020 purchase of video file search engine Giphy, in its largest penalty by far for such a violation. - The UK's financial regulator is to be investigated by the parliamentary spending watchdog over its handling of a multi-million pound pension scandal which has left thousands of steelworkers facing retirement losses.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK reaches agreement on New Zealand trade deal https://on.ft.com/3b2LSkl - UK competition watchdog fines Facebook 50 mln stg over Giphy deal https://on.ft.com/3aVMPLl
- UK financial regulator faces probe over pension advice scandal https://on.ft.com/3vsyVtK Overview
- The UK has brokered a trade agreement with New Zealand that will cut tariffs on clothing, buses and wine, and will also see British professional qualifications recognised in New Zealand. - The UK competition watchdog has fined Facebook Inc 50.5 million pounds ($69.83 million) for a 'major breach' of an order relating to its 2020 purchase of video file search engine Giphy, in its largest penalty by far for such a violation.
- The UK's financial regulator is to be investigated by the parliamentary spending watchdog over its handling of a multi-million pound pension scandal which has left thousands of steelworkers facing retirement losses. ($1 = 0.7232 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- New Zealand
- Giphy
- British
- Facebook Inc