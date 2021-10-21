Left Menu

China sets yuan midpoint at fresh 4-month high, breaching key threshold

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-10-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 06:57 IST
China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a new four-month high on Thursday, breaching the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level for first time since June.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.3890 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 179 pips, or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4069. It was the firmest since June 11.

The official guidance rate largely matched market forecasts, traders said, and it was 6 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.3884.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

