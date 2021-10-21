Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 60 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 60.19 points and Nifty up by 24.50 points.

At 9:30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 60.19 points or 0.10 per cent at 61320.15.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18291.10, at 9:30 am, up by 24.50 points or 0.13 per cent. (ANI)

