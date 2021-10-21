Shoppers Stop shares zoom 20 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Shoppers Stop on Thursday zoomed nearly 20 per cent after the company reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 3.68 crore for the September quarter.

On BSE, the stock after opening the trade in the green further jumped 19.71 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 335.85.

It zoomed 19.74 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 336 on NSE.

The retail chain on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 3.68 crore for the September quarter, helped by a comeback in sales. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 97.70 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations rose over two-fold to Rs 642.07 crore from Rs 296.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 714.25 crore, up 45.06 per cent from Rs 492.36 crore earlier. Shoppers Stop MD and CEO Venu Nair said, ''The demand postponement triggered by the second wave of the pandemic witnessed a strong comeback in Q2.'' ''While July was muted with multiple lockdowns and Maharashtra completely closed, August and September witnessed a sharp recovery. Our sales more than doubled and EBITDA quadrupled against last year,'' he noted.

Moreover, the festive sales have been extremely reassuring, he said, adding sales recovered more than 100 per cent in east, followed by north.

