Questt raises USD 6.75 mn funding from Celesta Capital, Premji Invest, others

The platform aims to improve outcomes for more than 260 million students in India while empowering over nine million teachers with insights. Regardless of where children are, they must have a meaningful and effective learning experience, Akhil Singh, co-founder of Questt, said.Going forward, Questt will enable predictive and adaptive learning to help students pre-empt the problems they might face in the future, he added.Earlier this year, Questt had raised USD 1.35 million in a seed round funding.

Edtech startup Questt on Thursday said it has raised USD 6.75 million (Rs 50 crore) in funding, led by Celesta Capital and Premji Invest. Existing investor Chiratae Ventures increased its shareholding in the series A round, while other existing investors including AET Fund, MarsShot Ventures, Titan Capital, and First Cheque continue to remain invested in the company, a statement said.

Questt plans to use the funds from this round to build deep-tech capabilities to increase its user base, it added.

The company said it has over 10,000 teachers from more than 400 schools with two lakh students on the platform. Over 17 million questions have been answered on Questt app in a period of 8 months of launch. ''We are working towards our vision of transforming learning, by making it engaging, efficient, and improving outcomes for 260 million+ students in India while empowering nine million-plus teachers with remarkable insights. We are building a revolutionary education data stack,'' the company said.

Founded in 2019 by Akhil Singh, Mohsin and Rohit Pande, Questt captures thousands of data points for each student, mapping their grasp of concepts, the difficulty level, and cognitive abilities and helps reduce time spent by teachers on assessing homework, providing them insights around how they can spend more time helping individual students. The platform aims to improve outcomes for more than 260 million students in India while empowering over nine million teachers with insights. "As our nation recovers from the effects of the pandemic, some changes are imperative. Leveraging AI, we aim to drive real value and empower students and teachers. Regardless of where children are, they must have a meaningful and effective learning experience,'' Akhil Singh, co-founder of Questt, said.

Going forward, Questt will enable predictive and adaptive learning to help students pre-empt the problems they might face in the future, he added.

Earlier this year, Questt had raised USD 1.35 million in a seed round funding.

