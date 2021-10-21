Left Menu

Energy market massacre looms for Britain, Scottish Power chief says

Britain's energy market faces an absolute massacre that could claim another 20 suppliers unless the government urgently reviews the energy price cap, Scottish Power Chief Executive Keith Anderson told the FT. Without government and regulatory intervention, "we are in danger of just sleepwalking into an absolute massacre," Anderson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:10 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's energy market faces an absolute massacre that could claim another 20 suppliers unless the government urgently reviews the energy price cap, Scottish Power Chief Executive Keith Anderson told the FT. "There is a significant risk you could see the market shrink all the way back to five to six companies," Anderson told the Financial Times. Scottish Power is owned by Iberdrola.

Anderson said the regulator Ofgem and the government should look at changing Britain's price cap earlier than its next scheduled review in April so suppliers can pass on spikes in their costs sooner. Without government and regulatory intervention, "we are in danger of just sleepwalking into an absolute massacre," Anderson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

