Kejriwal hails frontline workers as India achieves COVID-19 vaccination milestone

New Delhi, Oct 21 PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the countrymen and saluted the frontline workers as India crossed the 100-crore mark in administering Covid vaccine doses on Thursday, saying the pandemic will be defeated unitedly.According to official sources, over 75 per cent of Indias all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine.Congratulations to all the countrymen on administration of 100 crore vaccine doses.salute to the doctors, nurses and frontline workers who made this happen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:18 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the countrymen and saluted the frontline workers as India crossed the 100-crore mark in administering Covid vaccine doses on Thursday, saying the pandemic will be defeated unitedly.

According to official sources, over 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 percent has received both doses of the vaccine.

''Congratulations to all the countrymen on the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses. salute to the doctors, nurses, and frontline workers who made this happen. We the countrymen have faced this illness. We will together defeat it for once and all,'' Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

