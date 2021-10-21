China Jan-Sept non-financial ODI up 2.4% y/y - commerce ministry

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) for the first nine months of the year rose 2.4% from a year earlier to $80.78 billion, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In yuan terms, ODI dropped 5.2% in the January-September period from a year ago, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a news conference.

