China Jan-Sept non-financial ODI up 2.4% y/y - commerce ministry

21-10-2021
China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) for the first nine months of the year rose 2.4% from a year earlier to $80.78 billion, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
In yuan terms, ODI dropped 5.2% in the January-September period from a year ago, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a news conference.
