BUC Token Price Increased by 230 Percent Breaking the All-Time High as Proshares Bitcoin ETF Started Trading

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The Proshares Bitcoin-linked ETF started trading on the stock exchanges with the ticker name of BITO.

• BuyUcoin recently launched Crypto Systematic Investment Platform for users to invest in Cryptocurrencies on Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Quarterly Basis.

• BuyUcoin utility is increased after SIP, EZ OTC, and 30% Fees Saving Offer.

Every month, BuyUcoin puts 20% of the profits gained on Buyucoin EZ OTC, Crypto SIP & Spot trading fees into a reserve to protect BUC token price. BuyUcoin automatically buys back tokens when the price falls into the bearish zone based on the 20-day moving average. These BUCs are then burned, removing them permanently from circulation. The protect and burn utility was created to link with the community’s sense of development and maintain the scarcity.

BUC can be used as collateral for futures trades; customers who hold BUC and place trade orders using BUC instead of fiat will be waived 30% of their trading fees, which raises BUC utility and drives the demand for BUC more and more.

''It's been a bullish run all week, and with the launch of the first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund in the United States, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, there's optimism among crypto enthusiasts about the market's gains,'' said Atulya Bhat, CMO, BuyUcoin.

BuyUcoin recently introduced a new product for low-risk investors, i.e., Crypto SIP, with new exciting plans and partnerships with various fiat and crypto firms from around the globe. Because of this, BuyUcoin has seen a hike of 350% in user retention, showing overall growth in the BUC market cap. Start investing today in Crypto SIP.

Bitcoin recently touched its all-time high, which has once again ignited a spark in crypto enthusiasts. This milestone is proving conducive for BUC price surge.

BUC is currently trading around 100 INR, sky-high by 230% at the time of writing within the past 24-hour trading volume of around 6.5 cr. In this surge investing in BUC token will increase your portfolio in a short time.

Read more about BuyUcoin Utility: https://www.buyucoin.com/bucWhitePaper

