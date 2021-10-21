European stocks head lower on Evergrande woes, mixed earnings
The losses were led by miners, automakers and industrial stocks, in tandem with growing nervousness around a slate of corporate earnings set for Thursday and the weeks to follow. Swiss engineering and tech group ABB fell 3.4% on lowering its full-year sales forecast after warning of shortages of components.
European shares slipped on Thursday, driven by gloomy sentiment on renewed worries around China's property sector and mixed quarterly results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged down 0.4% by 0710 GMT, retreating from its highest level in six weeks. Asian stocks were knocked lower by news about the collapse of a $2.6 billion asset sale at heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group. The losses were led by miners, automakers and industrial stocks, in tandem with growing nervousness around a slate of corporate earnings set for Thursday and the weeks to follow.
Swiss engineering and tech group ABB fell 3.4% on lowering its full-year sales forecast after warning of shortages of components. AB Volvo was down 2.1% after its profit beat expectations but warned that persisting chip shortages hampered the truck maker's production.
Barclays slipped 0.6% even as the British bank posted a bumper third-quarter performance. Unilever rose 1.2% as the consumer goods giant beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts as it hiked prices to try to offset surging energy and other costs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AB Volvo
- Asian
- China
- British
- European
- Evergrande Group
- pan-European
- Unilever
ALSO READ
Biden says he and China's Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement
U.S. envoy Sullivan to meet China's top diplomat amid high tensions
Taiwan defence minister says China will have ability to mount full scale invasion by 2025
Taiwan defence minister says tensions with China are the worst in four decades
China reports 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier