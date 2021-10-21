Left Menu

French power networks and transport lines hit by high winds

Two hundred and fifty thousand homes in northern France were deprived of electricity on Thursday after a storm swept through the area, with wind gusts of up to 175 km/h measured in Normandy, while Paris train routes were also disrupted.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 13:21 IST
French power networks and transport lines hit by high winds
  • Country:
  • France

Two hundred and fifty thousand homes in northern France were deprived of electricity on Thursday after a storm swept through the area, with wind gusts of up to 175 km/h measured in Normandy, while Paris train routes were also disrupted. Train operator SNCF said on Thursday that traffic would be suspended until 08h00 GMT in Normandy due to the damages caused by the storm on the railway network.

Railway traffic was also disrupted north of Paris due to numerous trees that had fallen onto the tracks, added the SNCF. According to Meteo France, the national weather service, wind gusts of 153 km/h were measured on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021