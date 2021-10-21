Left Menu

Miners, weak earnings drag European stocks lower

European stocks retreated from six-week highs on Thursday, with miners leading the declines on renewed concerns about China's property sector, while mixed quarterly updates from companies dampened risk appetite. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% due to a dour mood in global markets following the collapse of a $2.6 billion asset sale at indebted developer China Evergrande Group.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:49 IST
Miners, weak earnings drag European stocks lower
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks retreated from six-week highs on Thursday, with miners leading the declines on renewed concerns about China's property sector, while mixed quarterly updates from companies dampened risk appetite.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% due to a dour mood in global markets following the collapse of a $2.6 billion asset sale at indebted developer China Evergrande Group. European miners, which have a large exposure to China, shed 2.5%. UK-listed shares of Anglo American fell 3.7% even though it reported a 2% rise in overall production in the third quarter.

Worries about China's plan to bring down coal prices hit high-flying metal prices on Wednesday. "China's macrocycle has troughed, but growth remains subdued," said Andreas Bruckner, Bank of America's European equity strategist, who earlier this month set a year-end target of 420 for the STOXX 600, implying a fall of about 10% from current levels.

"The downside risks relative to our projections are increasing, given the potential additional drag from supply-chain disruptions, energy shortages in Europe and China, the intensifying debt crisis in China's property sector, and the risk of a central bank policy mistake." Swiss engineering and tech group ABB tumbled nearly 6% after it lowered its full-year sales forecast and warned of shortages of components, while Sweden's AB Volvo fell about 0.8% after it said chip shortages hampered the production of its trucks.

There was no relief for banking stocks either. The sector fell 0.9% even though UK's Barclays and Finland's Nordea reported upbeat quarterly results. Defensive sectors lent support to European bourses as the personal and household goods index rose 0.7% on the back of Unilever's third-quarter earnings beat.

Luxury stocks were also higher after Birkin bag maker Hermes rose 0.8% on strong quarterly sales. Cartier-owner Richemont advanced 0.4% after HSBC raised the brand to "buy" from "hold", citing its leadership and momentum in the jewelry industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021