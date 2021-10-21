Left Menu

L&T aims to be carbon-neutral by 2040

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 14:54 IST
L&T aims to be carbon-neutral by 2040
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

The target is ahead of the Paris Agreement deadline of 2050.

The management of L&T is now committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, said the company's Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice-President (Energy) Subramanian Sarma.

Sarma said this during the virtual launch of the 4th Integrated Report 'Sustainable Progress for a Better World'.

The target, Sarma said, is much ambitious, doable and the company is confident that it will achieve it.

Raising the ambition to the next level, the company said it is undertaking big goals related to climate change and water security.

''The company aims to achieve...water neutrality by 2035,'' L&T said.

L&T's key arms such as Mindtree, L&T Infotech (LTI), L&T Technologies (LTTS), and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) are also taking meaningful actions and ambitious targets in these areas.

Mindtree, LTI, and LTTS have taken targets of becoming carbon neutral and water neutral by 2030. Similarly, LTFH has taken the target to become carbon neutral by 2035.

Sarma said the company is taking environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitment across its various businesses seriously.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to integrate its ESG goals with business targets and said that it is working towards becoming a 'net zero' company.

A net-zero company achieves a state in which the activities of the company result in no net impact on the climate from greenhouse gas emissions.

Over the years, L&T has been focusing on ESG parameters such as climate stewardship, circular economy, green offerings, green supply chain, employee and social welfare, workforce health, and safety.

Its CEO and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said, ''We are reaffirming our vision, policies, frameworks, roadmaps and action plans on ESG. Our ESG roadmap will align with our 5-year strategic plan - Lakshya 2026.'' Subrahmanyan added that it will reflect the company's commitment to climate leadership, water stewardship, circular economy, green supply chain, biodiversity, and green offerings. ''In line with the global push on ESG, we are gearing up for a step-change in our ambitions to scale new heights.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021