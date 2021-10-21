Mumbai Angels invests USD 1.2 mn in hospitality platform Bookingjini

Mumbai Angels Network, the premium start-up investment platform for early-stage venture investments, has invested USD 1.2 million, of the total USD 3.3 million, in hospitality platform Bookingjini in the pre-Series-A round.

The Bhubaneswar-based software-as-a-service platform Bookingjini claims to be a one-stop solution for hotels offering a complete hotel operating system.

The funding round has resulted in a surge in the valuation for Mumbai Angels Network's investors, said Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mumbai Angels Network.

Bookingjini will use the capital for product development and global expansion, said its founder Sibasish Mishra, who founded it in 2017 to help hotels convert browsers to customers, and the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation was its first client.

Bookingjini ensures faster, more affordable and better travel.

The platform is currently backed by Mumbai Angels Network, Neotech Hub, and TiE Angels.

Started in 2006, Mumbai Angels Network is the premier platform focused on new venture investing. It has over 170 strong investment portfolio across sectors and cities.

Of the overall portfolio, the platform has exited/secured the next round of funding for 70 of them; and today, the platform has over 550 investors spread across 40 cities within and outside the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)