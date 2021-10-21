Left Menu

Mumbai Angels invests USD 1.2 mn in hospitality platform Bookingjini

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 15:14 IST
Mumbai Angels invests USD 1.2 mn in hospitality platform Bookingjini
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Angels Network, the premium start-up investment platform for early-stage venture investments, has invested USD 1.2 million, of the total USD 3.3 million, in hospitality platform Bookingjini in the pre-Series-A round.

The Bhubaneswar-based software-as-a-service platform Bookingjini claims to be a one-stop solution for hotels offering a complete hotel operating system.

The funding round has resulted in a surge in the valuation for Mumbai Angels Network's investors, said Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mumbai Angels Network.

Bookingjini will use the capital for product development and global expansion, said its founder Sibasish Mishra, who founded it in 2017 to help hotels convert browsers to customers, and the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation was its first client.

Bookingjini ensures faster, more affordable and better travel.

The platform is currently backed by Mumbai Angels Network, Neotech Hub, and TiE Angels.

Started in 2006, Mumbai Angels Network is the premier platform focused on new venture investing. It has over 170 strong investment portfolio across sectors and cities.

Of the overall portfolio, the platform has exited/secured the next round of funding for 70 of them; and today, the platform has over 550 investors spread across 40 cities within and outside the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021