Left Menu

Delhi Metro displays messages on 100-crore vaccination milestone

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 15:30 IST
Delhi Metro displays messages on 100-crore vaccination milestone
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

As the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 100 crores on Thursday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made announcements through its public address systems and displayed messages on panels in trains and at stations to mark the ''momentous achievement'', officials said.

The Delhi Metro network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations. It includes Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

''The information regarding completion of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses is being shared through public address systems as well as audiovisual screens across the Delhi Metro network including trains and stations to mark this momentous achievement by the nation,'' a senior official of the DMRC said.

Commuters were on Thursday greeted with announcements made via public address systems and audio-visual panels streamed the messages on the landmark achievement.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier said that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros, and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination program against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out in January with health care workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

After this, it gave priority to the elderly population and those with co-morbidities, and steadily, the government had expanded its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Hailing the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history.

Many private hospitals also lauded the achievement of this milestone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021